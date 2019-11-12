Google confirms plans for a search tool that can analyze millions of health records

It’s a known fact that Google, along with other major tech players like Amazon, Apple, and Facebook, are increasingly trying to grab a slice of the $3 trillion dollar healthcare industry. Now, the search giant is flexing its cloud muscle to team up with healthcare providers to make further inroads.

To that effect, Google has announced a partnership with Ascension, the second largest health system in the US, in a deal that gives it access to personal health datasets that can be used to develop AI-based tools for medical providers.

The deal — dubbed Project Nightingale — comes a week after the company’s acquisition of fitness wearable maker Fitbit for $2.1 billion. It also confirms earlier reports that it’s working on a Google Flights-like search tool to make it easier for doctors to search medical records.

Interestingly, the partnership was mentioned in Google’s July earnings call, but came under scrutiny on Monday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Google would gain detailed personal health information of millions of Americans across 21 states.

The report also said the data involved in the project includes patient names, dates of birth, lab results, doctor diagnoses and hospitalization records, along with a complete medical history.

Google confirmed the deal, adding the arrangement adheres to HIPAA regulations regarding patient data and that it will meet necessary privacy and security requirements.

“Ascension’s data cannot be used for any other purpose than for providing these services we’re offering under the agreement, and patient data cannot and will not be combined with any Google consumer data,” Google said.

Ascension, for its part, said it aims to explore AI applications to help improve clinical quality and patient safety.

This is far from the first time Google’s cloud division has gone after healthcare providers. It has similar relationships with a number of hospital networks, including Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, the Chilean Health Ministry, Mayo Clinic, and American Cancer Society.

Still, the development is bound to raise concerns about health privacy, what with the Journal stating that 150 Google employees may have access to a significant portion of the health data from Ascension.

That’s not all. The tech giant has been scrutinized for improperly sharing patient data in the name of AI research, and has drawn flak for merging Deepmind Health with Google despite the company’s earlier promises to keep its health initiatives separate.

For Google, the data-sharing project comes with another objective: design a searchable, cloud-based tool to query patient data, which it could then market to other healthcare providers.

Given this checkered history, Google — and other big tech companies — are likely to grapple with the privacy concerns associated with handling medical records when they are already in possession of enormous amounts of data about their users.