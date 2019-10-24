Google’s new live wallpaper will guilt you into using your phone less
Last night, Google released six new Android apps under its digital wellbeing program to balance your digital diet. These apps ranges from a special launcher to serve up relevant apps based on the time of the day and location, to a group game that challenges you and your friends not to unlock your phone.
However, the most simple, and perhaps the most effective app is a live wallpaper app. Unlock Clock, as the name suggests, is a live wallpaper that’ll show you the number of times you’ve unlocked your phone on a particular day.
The idea is solid: to make you feel guilty about the times when you unlocked the phone to do nothing, or just check Instagram when you were bored.
You can download Unlock Clock from here, and read more about Google’s new digital wellbeing experiment here.
