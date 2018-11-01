Spotify is giving away free Google Home Mini speakers to some paid subscribers

Spotify today announced a partnership with Google that doles out free hardware to certain paid subscribers. As of today, anyone with a Spotify Premium for Family plan — which covers six family members for about $15 a month — is eligible for a free Google Home Mini, a $50 value.

Eligible users who claim the Home Mini will be put on a reservation list, with Spotify noting that you’ll get an email “as soon as your device is available.” I got a confirmation within seconds, but the company does note that the deal is only available to US residents, and only while supplies last. The offer ends December 31, and all devices claimed must be redeemed by January 15, 2019.

While it isn’t the best-sounding speaker we’ve ever heard, it’s certainly no slouch, offering significant improvements over similar-sized offerings like those from Amazon.

It’s available in charcoal, grey, and coral fabric-lined colors and gives you access to anything Google Assistant offers, like hands-free calls, quick searches, and of course, music from Spotify or Google Play.

Any Spotify user with a Family plan can get theirs here.

