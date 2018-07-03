Android P Beta 3 is rolling out now

Android P beta 3 is rolling out today.

Don’t expect much in the way on consumer-facing features, as Google finalized all the APIs with Beta 2. Instead, Google says Beta 3 focuses on “the latest bug fixes and optimizations for stability and polish,” which suggests this should be pretty close to what we’ll get with the final version of Android P when it launches in the fall.

That said, small tweaks sometimes show up in these beta, so we’ll be perusing through the update and let you know if we find anything. If you’ve signed up for the Android Beta Program, Beta 3 should show up as an over-the-air update within the day. If you’re more adventurous/impatient, you can flash the images yourself.

Note that the above only applies to Pixel phones – if you’re on one of the partner devices, you’ll have to follow your manufacturer’s instructions on installing Beta 3 within the next few weeks. Though this beta should be near the final product, you might be able to get a word in when Google hosts a Reddit AMA on r/androiddev, July 19 from 11:30AM – 1PM Pacific.

