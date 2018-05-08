Android P Beta launches today – and it’s not just for Pixel phones

If you were wondering when you’d be able to try all the new features Google is announcing for Android P, it turns out you won’t have to wait long at all. At it’s I/O developer conference, the company said a public Android P Beta would be available today.

To be clear, Android P already had a developer preview that was a bit of a hassle to install and didn’t include many new features. This beta includes a litany of updates, including new gesture-based controls, improved volume settings, smarter automatic brightness, AI-powered battery improvements and more.

Another bit of good news: for the first time, the beta won’t be limited to Google’s own devices. The company announced Android P would be available for testing on flagships from seven other companies today, including OnePlus, Essential, Sony, Nokia, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Oppo.

It’s not clear whether these devices will be running a stock Android build or will include manufacturer customizations, but it’s still a huge bit of news for Android aficionados. After all, not all Android fans own a Pixel. “Together, not the same,” as Google’s marketing goes.

You can find out more information about the beta at android.com/beta. The update isn’t available at the time of writing – they literally just announced it – but we’ll update this post when it is.

