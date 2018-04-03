Breaking: Gunshots reported near YouTube HQ in California

Police have responded to reports of a shooter either close to or in YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Bay Area news station KRON 4 reports that police received multiple 911 calls from inside the building, and the San Bruno police have tweeted that people should avoid the area due to police activity. Ambulances and fire trucks have been sighted on the spot.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Multiple employees, including Product Manager Vadim Lavrusik have tweeted about the incident, confirming employees are being evacuated. Snapchat’s from users in the area show people walking from the building with their hands in the air and what appear to be police officers running up the front steps.

Credit: Snapchat

San Bruno police confirmed on Twitter that they were dealing with “an active shooter.” ABC News said nearby hospitals reported treating patients.

Product manager Todd Sherman tweeted that employees first thought there was an earthquake. He then said employees running for the exits worried about there being a shooter.

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Google has said via its Communications Twitter than it is coordinating with the police and will provide more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for more updates as they come in.