Google is reportedly working on “blockchain-related” cloud technology

Blockchain Kodak, blockchain taxis, blockchain pizza! What’s next? Why Google, of course.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Google is working on “blockchain-related” technology for its cloud business. It would theoretically help make customers feel their data is more secure. It could also differentiate Google from some of its competition in the cloud space. Athough at the rate things are being blockchain-ified, I’m not sure how long that would last.

Perhaps more interestingly, Bloomberg’s source also says Google will provide a version of the technology for other companies to run on their own servers.

The news isn’t totally surprising. Google started testing blockchain in its cloud at least as far back as 2016, and it’s organized lectures on cryptocurrencies and related technologies just a few weeks ago. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has also invested in Ripple, one of the leading startups using blockchain for transactions. According to Bloomberg, it’s also acquired or invested in several small startups with digital ledger experience.

The report is light on other details, but I imagine it won’t be too longer before we hear more from Google itself.

Google Is Working on Its Own Blockchain-Related Technology on Bloomberg