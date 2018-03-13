YouTube officially brings the Dark Theme to mobile and iOS gets first dibs

Ever since YouTube introduced the dark theme to its website last year, we’ve been wondering when it would hit mobile. Fret no more ninjas, goths, and other creatures of darkness – the feature is rolling out today to iOS, while it’ll arrive for Android “soon.”

Aesthetic preferences aside, Dark Theme is a lot easier on the eyes when browsing videos in a dimly lit or dark room. It also conserves battery on OLED displays, though it would’ve been nice to have an additional option that uses pure black (as opposed to dark grey) for additional power savings.

It’s a welcome addition nonetheless. You can toggle the feature on and off within YouTube’s app settings. It’s a shame Android users have to wait, but Google often updates iOS before it’s own system. Now if Google would only build a dark mode directly into Android…

