Researchers found porn malware in Google Play children’s games

Security firm Check Point today revealed it had discovered malware on the Google Play store disguised as children’s games — malware that gives kids ads not suited for their age group.

Checkpoint’s report on the malware warns it shows pornographic ads which would obscure the actual game, including one featuring a picture of Kim Kardashian — fittingly, the code is called AdultSwine. In some cases, the virus would prompt users to download fake anti-virus software. In others, it would try to trick them into entering their phone number.

According to Reuters, the ads appear in apps with titles aimed at kids, like “Drawing Lessons Lego Ninjago.” I’m assuming the thought process is that kids will mindlessly click on a pop-up if they think it will get them back to the game faster — not that adults don’t do that, too.

The games named by the researchers have since been removed from the Google Play Store, though Check Point warns that it likely won’t be the last time parents see such malicious activity:

Indeed, these plots continue to be effective even today, especially when they originate in apps downloaded from trusted sources such as Google Play.

We’ve contact Google to know more about how the company plans to avert this sort of problem in the future.

