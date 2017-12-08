Google search now has celebs answering questions about themselves

Celebrity trivia buffs are going to love Google’s latest update to its search engine, which sees movers and shakers in entertainment answer questions about themselves on results pages on mobile.

It’s rolling out right now in the US, but I found that it works here in India too. Fire up Google search on your phone and search for, “Where did Priyanka Chopra grow up?” to hear the Bollywood superstar respond in person in a short video clip.

It’s kind of like Wired’s video series, in which celebs team up in pairs to answer frequently asked questions about themselves. In addition to Chopra, Google’s roped in Will Ferrell, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gina Rodriguez, Kenan Thompson, Allison Williams, Nick Jonas, Mark Wahlberg, James Franco, Seth MacFarlane, Jonathan Yeo, and cronut creator Dominique Ansel to pilot the new feature. It plans to add more celebrities to the list in the coming months.