Google reveals Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

After months of rumors and speculations Google’s answers to the iPhone 8 and iPhone X are finally here. Say hello to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Rumors have given us a pretty concrete idea of what to expect, but the devices still look pretty sweet for Android purists. The smaller Pixel 2 looks very similar to its predecessor, with a 5-inch OLED display that’s now flanked by stereo speakers – a feature that also results in the removal of the headphone jack. It’s made by the newly-acquired HTC, comes in black, white, and ‘kinda blue’. And yes, it still has giant bezels – let’s accept it and move on.

The Pixel 2 XL, meanwhile, sees a more dramatic change. It’s nearly the same size as its predecessor, but packs in a 6-inch screen instead of a 5.5-inch one thanks to mercifully smaller bezels at the top and bottom, and an elongated 2:1 aspect ratio, or 18:9 if you never learned to reduce fractions. This one comes in ‘just black’ and a neat panda-like black and white, which has an orange power button because why not. Blue-lovers like me will be disappointed to hear that color is exclusive to the smaller device.

Both models feature a metal design with a small glass panel on the back, which this time holds an even smaller footprint than last years. They look pretty sleek, especially the XL 2, and the stereo speakers means that the smaller Pixel is at least doing something with its large bottom bezel instead of just being wasted space like last year’s model.

The basic specs are typical 2017 flagship fare, and are nearly identical other than their resolution and battery size:

Snapdragon 835 (no Snapdragon 836 as rumored early on)

4GB of RAM

64 GB and 128 GB storage configurations

1920×1080 display on the Pixel 2

2,880 x 1,440 resolution the Pixel 2 XL (538 ppi)

Stereo speakers

2,700 mAh battery on the Pixel 2, 3,520 mAh on the XL

Active Edge squeezable sides

No microSD card slot (sighs)

No headphone jack (SIGHS)

Fast charging (up to 7 hours in 15 minutes)

The ‘Active Edge’ feature is a pretty unique one. It’s only been seen on the HTC U11 before and will let you squeeze the sides to launch shortcuts. Unsurprisingly, it defaults to the Google Assistant; Google showed off using it to launch the selfie camera automatically by saying ‘take a selfie.’

Story developing…. Refresh for updates.

