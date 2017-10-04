Google Clips is tiny hands-free camera that takes pics by itself

Google surprised audiences at its Pixel 2 event by revealing Clips, a small camera that takes pictures without the help of human hands.

A hands-free camera that helps snap, save and share like never before. Meet Google Clips. pic.twitter.com/8eJge82W5f — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 4, 2017

The camera, a few inches square, offers candid shots without anyone having to take them, as well as videos. It detects ideal lighting and framing and will automatically capture the moment it sees. In order to see what Clips has taken, down to the individual video frames, you connect your phone via the companion app.

Clips has a 3 hour battery charge and 16 GB of storage. It weighs only 60.5 grams (2.13 oz) and can be left to stand or clipped to better vantage points.

Despite being the photographer, Clips does not upload the pics and videos it takes. Everything is saved to the camera’s internal storage. Users decide what photos they want to be saved or posted online, and you don’t need a network connection to look at what Clips has saved.

Clips is coming soon for $249, and can be pre-ordered now from Google’s store.

