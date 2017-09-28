Google killed a handy safety feature without ever notifying Android users

Google has silently disabled support for NFC Smart Unlock – the feature that allowed users to unlock their Android handsets with an NFC-powered physical token or a card. The disturbing part is that the internet giant never even bothered to alert users about its removal.

The decision was confirmed by a Google employee in an NFC Smart Lock bug report filed on the company’s Issue Tracker. The employee in question said that the “feature has been deprecated for new users,” clarifying that “the option will be hidden” for anybody who isn’t already an existing NFC user.

(Please note that the bug report page is only accessible to users signed in to a Google account.)

This sketchy move was brought to light by a Reddit sleuth going by the alias JamesDwho, who took to the Android community to notify users about the removal.

NFC Smart Unlock is no longer available to any users who made or set up a new Google account from July/August this year and onwards, according to the Redditor. He further points out that anybody who still has access to the feature should avoid signing out or updating their device – or else it would disappear for them too.

While NFC Smart Unlock was never really a standout feature, several manufacturers spun it as a selling point for their phones, including the Big G for the Nexus and the Pixel as well as Sony for its Xperia Z21. Indeed, the user manuals for both the Nexus and the Pixel still lists the functionality as active.

Another particularly outrageous thing about this development is that confused users have been seeking for ways to “fix” NFC Smart Unlock left and right for weeks now. Google never graced them with even a simple explanation.

Way to go, Google, great way to treat your customers.

Read next: 4 reasons why running a small business beats owning a startup