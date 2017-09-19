Google’s new Pixel 2 designs and prices shown off in biggest leak yet

Brace yourself, team Android: A ton of new images and prices of Google’s upcoming hardware just leaked, courtesy of Droid Life.

First up, there’s the smaller Pixel 2, which showed up in ‘Clearly White,’ ‘Just Black,’ and ‘Kinda Blue’ colors. The smaller pixel will be made by HTC and comes in 64 and 128 GB configurations, priced at $649 and $749, respectively. You’ll be able to finance it starting at $27.04 over 24 months. From previous leaks, we know it will feature stereo speakers too.

Then there’s the Pixel 2, which looks like the more interesting device, and will come in a panda-like ‘Black and White’ as well as a ‘Just Black’ option, though note the neat orange power button on the former. It’s not clear if there will be any other colors.

Again, we don’t get a look at the front of the device but a previous leak by Android Police showed off a slim bezel approach. The 64 GB model will cost $849, while the 128GB model will be $949. Yikes. Financing starts at $39.54 a month.

The leaks also include a Google Home Mini– kind of like Google’s take on the Amazon Echo Dot. It will cost just $49 and will come in a few different colors. We don’t know anything else about how it will work, but I presume you’ll be able to connect it it to your home sound system, like the Dot.

Lastly, there’s a new Daydream View VR headset, this time covered in even more fabric than before. Interestingly, the price has bumped up to $99 from $79, so we hope it’s more than just an aesthetic update.

And that’s about it. While the leaks will dampen some of the surprise come October 4, we still know little about the software features coming to the new pixels with Android 8.1. In any case, it won’t be too long until we find out.

Pixel 2 XL on Droid Life