Android O is delightfully named Oreo

You can now relax: Android O is officially named Oreo.

In an announcement timed – a little melodramatically – to coincide with the solar eclipse in New York, Google revealed the name of its latest and greatest version of Android.

Thankfully, it went with the obvious choice, instead or repeating the mistakes of Nougat (which should have been Nutella, obviously). I assume there’s a licensing deal in place.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Oreo isn’t exactly the most significant Android update ever, but it brings a host of useful features, including picture-in-picture video, new emoji, and notification badges. For more on the features coming to Oreo, read our round-up here.

