Google’s Motion Stills app lands on Android to make buttery-smooth GIFs

When Google launched Motion Stills on iOS last year, we lamented not being able to create the same buttery-smooth GIFs on Android. Fret no more: the app has now made its way over to Google’s own OS.

The app defaults to shooting three second loops, which are stabilized to almost gimbal-like smoothness. If you want to shoot something longer, you can combine multiple clips together. You can also export your results as a video if you want a higher quality option.

Then there’s another mode called “Fast Forward,” which is basically Google’s take on a hyperlapse.

If you’re interested in reading about how Google works its stabilization magic, you can learn more at the source link below. Otherwise, you can download the app from the Play Store now.

Via Android Police

Motion Stills — Now on Android on Google Research Blog