Google Easter egg celebrates Pride in your spreadsheets

It’s Pride month, so the world is a little more colorful thanks to the rainbow flags popping up everywhere. Here’s one place I didn’t expect to see a rainbow though: Google Sheets.

In typical Google fashion, the feature is hidden as a bit of an Easter egg. To activate it, simply spell out the word ‘pride’ such that each letter corresponds to one column in the Sheets app. Your spreadsheet will then be rainbow-fied ad infinitum.

It’s a nice touch for an important celebration – and hopefully it’ll make your boring work spreadsheet a little more fun too. For more Pride fun this year, check out Facebook’s new features, or Twitter’s hashtag emoji.

Via Business Insider

