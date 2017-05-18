Android Device Manager is now Find My Device

Google’s Android Device manager, which allows you to do things like locate, lock, or wipe a lost device is a nifty tool with an unfortunate name – it doesn’t tell you much about what it actually does. But at Google I/O, the company has sneakily changed the name into something more sensible: Find My Device.

Along with the name change, Google has added battery information, which should help you know how long you have to locate your device before it dies out, as well as the name of any WiFi network its currently connected to.

I can’t tell you how many times someone I’ve known has lost their Android device without being aware that Google has a built-in tool for finding it. Compare that to my iOS-toting friends, all of whom seem to know about Find my iPhone, whether or not they use it. It’s a small change, but one that will hopefully mean less phones permanently lost.

