Report: Google is bringing the Assistant to iOS users

It was only a matter of time: According to a report on Android Police, Google is planning on bringing the voice Assistant to iOS soon. This could happen as soon as Google’s I/O conference this week, but the exact timing isn’t clear.

The report suggests the app would be a blend of the Assistant’s chat functionality – as seen in Google Allo – and the voice features in the main Google app. Of course, this being Apple and all, you won’t be able to set the Assistant as your main voice AI. Instead you’ll likely have to access it from the Google search app, though it’s possible Google will integrate the Assistant into its other iOS apps over time.

The Assistant was first announced at last year’s I/O, and premiered with Google’s Pixel phones in the fall. Since then it’s spread to a wealth of other Android devices, so the timing for its arrival on iOS now wouldn’t be totally surprising.

