This dildo orders Domino’s pizza after you cum

You have never experienced this level of comfort before: adult webcam platform CamSoda has engineered a hi-tech dildo that will not only help you achieve robust orgasms, but will also hit up Domino’s and order a pizza for you after you’ve cum.

Unlike your dumb dildo, the so-called RubGrub has been equipped with an internet-connected button, which users can press to place a delivery for a pizza after a heated rubbing session.

Why would someone want a contraption like this? Well, because “the body naturally begins to focus on other primal needs” after burning calories during masturbation, according to CamSoda.

“Masturbation, while ultimately enjoyable, can be a strenuous physical activity during which an individual exerts a lot of energy and burns many calories,” said CamSoda VP Daryn Parker. “Inevitably, once someone has climaxed, they feel lethargic and hungry.”

“That, coupled with the fact that we live in a society where people want everything at their fingertips, led us to the development of RubGrub,” he continued. “Get off and get stuffed, all with the quick click of a button.”

To build the pizza-buying vibrator, CamSoda went balls deep into Domino’s API and ultimately figured out a way to bake the feature into the delicate hardware. The good thing is that it can be reprogrammed to order whatever food you prefer – so you can technically use the RubGrub to cheat on Domino’s.

CamSoda has previously made headlines with other cheeky campaigns – like its webcam platform that turns your house into a sex-themed Big Brother or this cryptocurrency app that makes your sex toys vibrate harder when the price of Bitcoin, Ethereum or Litecoin goes up.

We hope the pizza-ordering feature is eventually retrofitted in all CamSoda gear – this is the future we all deserve.

At present, RubGrub is still in development, but the company plans to sell this magical device for $19.95 a pop. Needless to say, CamSoda has every intention of further improving the device before launch.

“While initially launching with the ability to order pizza, the adult entertainment company has plans to add additional restaurant chains, including those serving Mexican and Chinese food,” the company noted.

