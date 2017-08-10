Android creator Andy Rubin teases production pics of the Essential Phone

The Essential Phone is getting closer to hitting the shelves. Earlier today Android creator Andy Rubin revealed the up-and-coming phone maker has begun mass production and is already ramping up to deliver the new handset.

Rubin made the announcement on Twitter earlier today, sharing a trio of photos showing the Essential Phone in production. But more curiously, he teased that more details about availability and vendor options will follow next week.

We are in full mass production, ramping up to deliver your Essential Phone. Find out where you can get yours next week! #thisisessential pic.twitter.com/CYrhTMSt1g — Andy Rubin (@Arubin) August 9, 2017

While Rubin initially unveiled plans for his new venture back in March and followed up with the official announcement shortly after that in May, the former Google exec refrained from giving any precise timeline for when the device will make it to market.

It seems he is finally ready to set the official date in stone next week. But take this vow with a grain of salt: This isn’t the first time he makes that promise – and last time around Rubin hyped up technophiles the Essential is coming “in a few weeks” was in July.

Priced at a steep $700, the Essential Phone aspires to rival premium flagship handsets like Apple’s iPhone, Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Google’s Pixel.

The phone will pack a sleek edge-to-edge 5.71-inch screen with a QHD resolution of 2560×1312 and an unusual 19:10 ratio. But the signature mark of the device will certainly be its front-facing camera which cuts into the middle at the top of the screen.

The innards of the device will include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 3040 mAh battery.

In addition to an 8MP front-facing cam with support for 4K video, the Essential will taunt a 13MP dual-cam setup powered by image fusion technology.

In other related news, yesterday The Wall Street Journal reported that Rubin has secured a $300 million from Amazom’s Alexa Fund and Tencent. And with money out of the way, Essential seems well-positioned to take on the smartphone market by storm – if it can deliver on its massive promises, that is.