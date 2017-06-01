xHamster supports this motion sensor that hides porn when the door opens

xHamster wants to help you watch your weird porn in peace. The adult entertainment titan has lent a helping hand to a sex tech startup aspiring to build a cutting edge solution designed to save you from the embarrassment of getting caught in the act – once and for all.

Now the adult entertainment titan is asking you to chip in for the crowdfunding campaign so the device can make it to market.

The ‘minimeyes’ – as it’s called – is an inconspicuous motion sensor that leverages infrared technology to mute your speakers and hide all open windows from your desktop as soon as it detects unexpected intruders.

The quirky device functions in a fairly straightforward manner. To avoid awkward encounters, users are advised to point the infrared lens in the direction they want to monitor for motion and make sure their computer remains within range – up to 65 feet or 20 meters.

The accompanying minimeyes application will then start running in the background – ready to hide your raunchy clips – so you can do your thing without any fear your kids or parents might be about to barge in without an invitation.

In addition to the motion sensor, the cheeky startup has also developed a magnetic door sensor that sends signals to your computer anytime someone has entered your room unexpectedly.

In case you are interested in this unusual solution, you can head to the Indiegogo campaign here and pledge $48 of your hard-earned money to get an xHamster-branded minimeyes motion sensor.

But before you rush handing in your cash in excitement: Let me remind you that the only thing more humiliating than getting caught watching porn is getting caught with your pants unzipped – and I’m not convinced you can pull up faster than you can close a window.

Minimeyes or no, your best best bet might be to simply keep your door locked – like this genius does.

minimeyes motion sensor on Indiegogo

