Cyberpunk 2077 teases ‘streamer mode’ that disables copyrighted music

Back in October, Twitch riled up its talent after the streaming service nuked an immense amount of content to cozy up to the RIAA, which had been inundating streamers with DMCA notices over music played in the background. It seems Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Project Red has taken notice.

The developer has come up with a solution for streamers worried about getting in trouble because of copyrighted tunes. The game, which is slated to drop on December 10, will arrive with an option to disable certain songs from playing in an attempt to avoid copyright strikes while streaming, Polygon reports.

“We know that for content creators, licensed music can sometimes be problematic,” CD Project Red UK head of communication Hollie Bennet said in a video presentation. “So with this new mode, you’ll be able to disable a small number of selected tracks which could cause some issues, replacing them with a different song, helping to avoid any problems.”

When turned on, the feature will automatically skip over copyrighted songs, but players will have the option switch off the feature at their own discretion.

Cyberpunk 2077 has promised to feature “150 genre-bending tracks” from hit-making artists like Run the Jewels, Nina Kraviz, Grimes, Gazelle Twin, and Rat Boy.

