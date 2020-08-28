Call of Duty‘s forthcoming installment, Black Ops Cold War, is slated to drop on November 23, but each year developer Activision gives players a chance to trial the game ahead of launch as part of its public beta. Unfortunately, the only way to get access is to purchase one of the pricier editions of the game. But this year, you might be able to do that without splurging extra.

Activision will be giving away 10,000 beta keys for the upcoming title this weekend, The Verge reports. The giveaway will take place as part of the first Call of Duty League championship, which will go down on August 30 at 4PM ET. Viewers of the stream can qualify for beta keys by tuning in to the stream on the league’s official website.

To become eligible, you’ll have to sign up or log into your Activision account, and link it to the Call of Duty League site or companion app. You’ll also have to select for which platform you’ll like a key for — PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. You can read the full instructions here.

Viewers will also have a chance to win “drops” (read: rewards) for the CDL Champs 2020 Pack, which includes skins and other in-game items.

Stream giveaways (or drops) have proved a popular strategy for incentivizing viewership this year. Valorant notoriously took a similar approach with handing out beta keys — a tactic that pushed the game to the top of Twitch’s most viewed categories. It’s essentially a smart way of attracting a large number of engaged eyeballs, while also boosting viewership stats.

