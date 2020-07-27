Someone made Doom playable in Minecraft because of course they did

In its eternal quest to get Doom onto as many things as can conceivably carry it, the gaming community has surprised me yet again by modding Doom into Minecraft

It’s possible thanks to a mod that allows the open source software VirtualBox to run within Minecraft. Once you’ve got the mod installed, you can build a functioning computer that runs Windows 95 within your blocky paradise. I do mean “build,” by the way: you have to put the computer together yourself. Photos of the mod show it running other things typical of primitive Windows, including MS Paint and Notepad. And naturally it was only a matter of time before someone thought of Doom.

This particular achievement comes to us courtesy of Reddit user uDrunkMate, who posted a video of the mod in action. It appears completely functional, with Doomguy’s square face readable even squashed onto the little screen within a screen. Speaking as someone who gets bored easily within Minecraft, it would certainly make my experience more enjoyable — give me demons to shoot any day and I’ll be happy.

I’m not surprised at the speed with which Doom was put into the game. If you know anything about the gaming community, you know that anything involving a processor and something vaguely resembling a screen must be made to play Doom. I’m pretty sure that’s rule one in most computer science classes these days (current students, feel free to back me up). We’ve done it for just about every kind of device short of the actual Baghdad Battery, and I’m sure that’s only a matter of time. But this one I find particularly impressive because of the layers involved.

It does beg the question: how deep can we go here? Could we, conceivably, have Minecraft within Minecraft? And maybe Doom running on Minecraft within Minecraft? If I know my PC gamers, someone can make it happen, if they have not done so already. Insert the Xzibit meme of your own design here.

via The Verge