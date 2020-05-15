GTA V is available for free on PC until May 21 — here’s how to get it

The fifth installation in the Grand Theft Auto series may be seven years old now, but it’s still worth wasting a few weekends on — and you probably have nothing better to do anyway. The title also happens to be available for free for PC in the Epic Games Store.

The store typically offers two games for free every fortnite (see what I did there?), but for a blockbuster like this, Epic went with just the one. GTA V is still immensely popular — so much so that demand for it saw the online shop go down for several hours last night.

The clamor for a free Rockstar game seems to have died down a bit, so you can now go grab yourself a copy at no charge. This is the Premium Edition, which includes GTA Online, as well as the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack for the multiplayer bit.

You’ve got until May 21 to snag it. And if, like me, you’re wondering how best to navigate one of the largest open-world games of all time, you might want to check out these tips for beginners before you start playing. Happy grand thieving!