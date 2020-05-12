I fulfilled my power washing fantasy without getting wet

My fascination with power washing began when I discovered a subreddit dedicated to gratuitous displays of high-intensity cleaning. From grimy walkways to discolored floor motifs, to walls that have turned an odd shade of green, there’s nothing that a pressure washer can’t handle. And now, I can have a go at it right from my desk.

PowerWash Simulator, an upcoming game from UK-based Futurlab, has a demo out now. It puts a power washer in your hands and lets you loose on a dirty two-storey house to clean up. That’s really all there is to it, and I loved every minute on the job. It’s just so satisfying to blast grime away at my own pace — and it’s fun trying to achieve 100% progress on your task.

The demo is rather limited, but it should give you a taste of what to expect when PowerWash Simulator is finished (it’s slated to enter Early Access later this year). The title will eventually get more scenes to clean, additional equipment (you presently can only switch between three nozzles on your washer), and a chance to ‘build your own power washing business.’

Futurlab has made a bunch of VR titles for PlayStation and is also working on a game based on the TV show Peaky Blinders. The team is now taking requests for clean-up scenes you’d like to see in PowerWash Simulator in its Discord channel; you can also see examples of people getting creative with their washing patterns in there, like this:

Credit: kanzenseiha1 / Discord Some creative driveway power washing by Discord user kanzenseiha1

Get the free demo for Windows from the game’s itch.io page.

Via The Verge

