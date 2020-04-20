How to decorate your Animal Crossing home with Van Gogh paintings

Despite quarantining, I’m still spending a lot of time outdoors… on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. My days consist of shaking trees for money, checking the turnip exchange rates, downloading the Gucci archive, and a lot of interior designing.

The beauty of this game is its slow and relaxing pace. It’s not something that can be ‘completed’ in a day, but with this comes some frustration: it’s going to take a long time for my house to look good. However, the Getty Museum made its classic artwork collection available on Animal Crossing for players to spruce up their island.

Getty’s Animal Crossing Art Generator includes over 70,000 masterpieces from artists including Van Gogh, Monet, Rembrandt, and Klimt. Artwork downloaded from the collection can be used to make shirts, wallpaper, flooring, and it can be displayed on canvases and mannequins.

So, here’s how to turn your house into a world-class gallery:

First, you need to head to Getty’s Animal Crossing Art Generator site. You have the option to either select a piece of artwork from the Our Favorites list, search for a specific piece, or download artwork from another museum by using IIIF (International Image Interoperability Framework).

Once you’ve selected the artwork you want, download the QR code and add this to your Animal Crossing: New Horizons game via NookLink.

To do this, download the Nintendo Switch App, scan the QR code, and — in the game itself — use your NookPhone to get the artwork into your custom designs app.

Getting creative on Animal Crossing

This isn’t the only way players have been getting creative in the game. The Instagram account “animalcrossingfashonarchive” is dedicated to creating and sharing IRL fashion pieces that players can wear in the game.

There’s been replicas of Gucci, Chanel, and Supreme threads, for example. To add these pieces to your pro custom designs, you need a paid membership to access Animal Crossing’s online community, and look out for download codes that begin with ‘WO.’

We’ve been waiting for 8 years for Animal Crossing to take over our lives again, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

