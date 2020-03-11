E3 2020 is reportedly canceled

One of the most important events for gaming of the year, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), has been canceled due to unspecific reasons.

A report from ArsTechnica notes that several sources working for the organizer the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), told the publication that the firm will make an official announcement soon.

Earlier this month, ESA said in a COVID-19 update that it’s “monitoring and evaluating the situation daily.” We’ve asked ESA for a comment, and we’ll update the story if we hear back.

If the expo gets canceled, it would be for the first time since its inaugural edition took place in 1996.

