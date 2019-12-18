Move over Jesus, Puma just launched $160 shoes for gamers

For too long, professional and enthusiast gamers have been held back from peak performance by shoddy shoes. How can you be expected to play at your best when your crummy trainers keep you from focusing on the action on-screen?

Thankfully, Puma has risen to the occasion and, after “extensive talks with professional gamers,” developed active gaming footwear to address this issue. For just $160, you can buy sock-like shoes that “deliver seamless comfort, support and grip” so you can frag like never before, both in your home and at the arena.

Credit: Puma Feast your eyes on “the latest PUMA gaming tool to help gamers focus on their game and perform at their best.”

Yeah, this article is mostly just me copying and pasting stuff from Puma’s store page, because the company’s description for this shoe is just that damn good. Here, have a read of the features and benefits:

Medial wrap-up grip in SEEK mode

Lateral wrap-up support in ATTACK mode

Heel wrap-up stability in CRUISE and DEFENSE mode

how do I change modes on my shoes pls — Jiggsy (@jiggsy) December 18, 2019

Puma hopes you’ll not only buy these, but also wear them while training on your Playseat active gaming chair, which launched last month and costs some $255.

The chair offers additional benefits during intense gaming seshes, including:

STABILITY IN CRUISE MODE

SUPPORT IN DEFENSE MODE

GRIP IN ATTACK MODE

FREEDOM IN WIN MODE

If you’re not using these, you might as well give up competing.

Find more info on the shoes here, and on the chair here.

H/T Amy Potter

