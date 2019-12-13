Microsoft reveals the Xbox Series X, its next-gen console

In an almost casual showing at the Game Awards, Microsoft revealed both what its next-gen console will look like, and what its going to be called. Say hello to the Xbox Series X.

Dubbed the fastest, most powerful console yet (and will remain so until we see have the PlayStation 5 to compare it with), the Series X purportedly has “four times the processing power of Xbox One X.” It supports 4k graphics at 60fps, though we didn’t hear exactly what kind of hardware would be under the hood, beyond the custom CPU and SSD we already knew about.

Part of me is honestly wishing they’d stuck with the name Scarlett. It had a bit more character than “Series X,” which… I don’t know, I guess I just have an “X” saturation point and I already reached it around the time the Xbox One X was released. But still, the console looks a little bit like a smart speaker, and can be placed vertically and horizontally.

In addition to the console, Microsoft revealed Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, the sequel to the superb Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. There feels like there’s a story there, as the first game was a timed console exclusive on the PS4. Microsoft didn’t say whether the game would be a Series X launch title, or even when it would be released.

Though it wasn’t spelled out in the reveal, Xbox confirmed in a press release that the Series X will be backwards compatible with every previous Xbox generation. It’ll also work with every existing Xbox accessory, and your cloud saves and achievements will carry over as well.

Now the ball’s in Sony’s court. We’ll have to see what the PlayStation 5 looks like.

Power Your Dreams with Xbox Series X, Available Holiday 2020 on Xbox