We’re less than a month away from the PC release of Rockstar Games‘ blockbuster open-world cowboy adventure title, Red Dead Redemption 2 — and there’s finally a trailer to get you pumped about it. And it’s in 4K at 60 fps, no less.

While the game is already a hit on PS4 and Xbox One, the Windows release is a big deal, not just because it’ll bring in a huge new wave of players, but also because this version will look better than it ever has. The PC version is getting HDR support, unlocked resolution of 4K and above, support for ultrawide aspect ratios and multi-monitor setups, and unlocked frame rates. PC Gamer noted that trees, shadows, and other visual elements are being improved as well.

Red Dead Redemption 2 lands in the Rockstar Game Launcher and Epic Games Store on November 5; if you want to buy it on Steam, you’ll need to wait until December. Wondering what’s in store? Read both our reviews from Nino de Vries and Rachel Kaser, and check out our list of things you should before you start playing.