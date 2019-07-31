Roller Coaster Tycoon 2 fan builds a coaster that takes 45 years to ride

Earlier this year we told you about the Roller Coaster Tycoon fan who built the world’s most masochistic theme park ride. The coaster, called “Wild Mouse,” was a near-endless loop that circled a virtual theme park some 600 times, a 12-year ride.

Marcel Vos, the creator of the coaster from hell just one-upped himself, building a ride he’s appropriately calling “45 Years in Hell.”

As you may have guessed from the name, Vos has now created a coaster nearly four times as long as his original — which he assumed was the longest ride possible within the game. This one would take 45 years to complete, if riding in real time.

That’s a helluva long ride, and a boring one to boot.

The coaster is so boring, in fact, that it actually travels in reverse for a period of time just to make sure that you have to relive the hell that is riding it over and over again.

It’s the longest roller coaster ever created in Roller Coaster Tycoon 2. And let’s hope it stays that way.

You can check the video out below.