PUBG’s lite version for India works on budget phones and comes in under 400MB

Popular battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), just released a lite mobile version for India. The lite version for Android an installation package of 400MB, that’s just a fourth of the size of the normal variant which is sized at 1.6GB.

Tencent Games and PUBG Corp, which developed the game, says it has redesigned the app with Unreal Engine 4 to make it work with phones that have less than 2GB RAM.

To make the gameplay exciting, PUBG Lite features a special map that can handle 60 players, with a game-time of 10 minutes. The game also has some new features designed for a redacted version to make playing comfortable.

The makers have introduced enhanced aim assist to make shooting enemies easier. Plus, it features increased bullet speed and no bullet drop effect for better shooting.

On the flip side, the new version has increased ‘Time to Kill,’ so you can survive for a longer time, and be aggressive and tactical in firefights. What’s more, there are features like location display (exposing the enemy within the range of minimap), heal yourself while moving, new firearm integration, and increased loot frequency.

PUBG mobile has over the 200 Million downloads worldwide; and 30 million daily active users excluding China. India has a thriving PUBG community with multiple tournaments happening across the country.

You can download the game here.

