Netflix is launching two Stranger Things games

After dominating the streaming video arena, Netflix is set to dip its toes into gaming. At E3 last night, the company announced it’s going to make video games based on its popular original shows, starting with its hit 80s-themed horror series, Stranger Things.

Stranger Things 3: The Game will be released on July 4 – that coincides with the release of the new season of the show – on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

Additionally, a location-based puzzle RPG for mobile devices will be released sometime next year. The company has made the game in partnership with Finnish studio Next Games.

The studio said players will get to experience the Upside Down – an alternative dimension that’s part of the Stranger Things universe – with events taking place on screen, based on their location.

Poster for the Stranger Things game

Netflix is also making a turn-based tactical game based on the show, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – but we don’t yet know when it will be out.

I just have one request, Netflix. While you’re at it, please make a video game out of Love, Death & Robots’ mindblowing first episode, Sonnie’s Edge.

