Cyberpunk 2077 gets an April 2020 release date – and Keanu Reeves

At Microsoft’s E3 Xbox briefing, the crowd was taken by surprise when a likeness of Keanu Reeves appeared at the end of a new trailer for CD Projekt Red’s ambitious new open-world RPG, Cyberpunk 2077.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Reeves took to the stage in person to announce that he was indeed going to feature in the game – and revealed its launch of date of April 16, 2020.

Set in the future in the American metropolis of Night City, the title will see you take on the role of a mercenary at a time when transhumanism is the order of the day. Your actions and choices will deeply influence the outcomes you encounter in the game. It’s nice to know that somewhere along the way, you’ll get to meet with Reeves’ character – and hopefully team up for some futuristic ass-kicking.

Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive first for Xbox One and Windows 10 next April.