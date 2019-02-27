Pokémon fans are already head over heels for the Sword & Shield starters

Nintendo today released more info about the next proper RPG in the Pokémon series, Sword and Shield. First teased in 2017, we finally got our first glimpse of the pocket monster game Switch owners have been in desperate need of. Among the other features, Nintendo showed us the game’s three starters — and naturally internet denizens have feelings about them.

The three new faces are Grookey, a monkey-like grass type:

Scorbunny, a fire rabbit who wouldn’t look out of place in a Sonic game:

And Sobble, a shy water-type lizard:

Picking a starter these days is as much a matter of sentiment as strategy, especially for veterans. So it’s no surprise that, upon being presented with the starters and not even being shown their battle capabilities or evolutions, fans have still managed to select favorites.

Nintendo is running a poll on Twitter in which people can vote for their chosen starter. Currently, Scorbunny and Sobble are neck-and-neck, with poor Grookey trailing behind. To be fair, their charms are obvious. Sobble’s shyness and big, guileless eyes have won him several fans:

And Scorbunny’s enthusiasm is winning over others:

I might pick Grookey, not because I’m fond of grass-types, but just because I love an underdog.

As for the rest of the game, it’ll be set in a new region called Galar, which developer GameFreak says will be filled with industrialized cities in addition to idyllic countryside. Fans have already spotted a resemblance to England, although the hometown looks more like Hobbiton to me.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are set to release in late 2019.

