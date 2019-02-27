Pokémon fans are already head over heels for the Sword & Shield starters

Nintendo today released more info about the next proper RPG in the Pokémon series, Sword and Shield. First teased in 2017, we finally got our first glimpse of the pocket monster game Switch owners have been in desperate need of. Among the other features, Nintendo showed us the game’s three starters — and naturally internet denizens have feelings about them.

pokemon makes me so happy… I don't even know which one i'll end up choosing, sobble, scorbunny or grookey…. 😵 #PokemonSwordShield #pokemonday pic.twitter.com/TJD4Dinrr5 — ✎Alexandra✐ (@TraceySketches) February 27, 2019

The three new faces are Grookey, a monkey-like grass type:

Meet Grookey, the Chimp Pokémon! 🍃 This mischievous Pokémon is full of boundless curiosity. #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/e7TZ2F3sgv — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2019

Scorbunny, a fire rabbit who wouldn’t look out of place in a Sonic game:

Next up is Scorbunny, the Rabbit Pokémon! 🔥 Scorbunny is always running about, bursting with energy. #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/BOPVJthZS2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2019

And Sobble, a shy water-type lizard:

Last but not least: Sobble, the Water Lizard Pokémon! 💧 Sobble is a bit timid, shooting out attacks as it hides itself in the water. #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/YB05ti83tL — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2019

Picking a starter these days is as much a matter of sentiment as strategy, especially for veterans. So it’s no surprise that, upon being presented with the starters and not even being shown their battle capabilities or evolutions, fans have still managed to select favorites.

Nintendo is running a poll on Twitter in which people can vote for their chosen starter. Currently, Scorbunny and Sobble are neck-and-neck, with poor Grookey trailing behind. To be fair, their charms are obvious. Sobble’s shyness and big, guileless eyes have won him several fans:

my new child sobble pic.twitter.com/mgk0Vl6CxR — allissa 亮琳 (@formyths) February 27, 2019

Sobble sobbing. Those little cheek marks look like tears on the poor thing pic.twitter.com/Fxvflx7p0x — VivinkArt (@VivinkArt) February 27, 2019

And Scorbunny’s enthusiasm is winning over others:

This is driving me insane#Scorbunny pic.twitter.com/FRlb9O5WNE — Sugar Maple Squish (@Toasty_nerd) February 27, 2019

I might pick Grookey, not because I’m fond of grass-types, but just because I love an underdog.

Translated the Japanese Pokemon website. Grookey sounds brilliant. pic.twitter.com/V4OcSqAA3u — Joe Skrebels (@2plus2isjoe) February 27, 2019

As for the rest of the game, it’ll be set in a new region called Galar, which developer GameFreak says will be filled with industrialized cities in addition to idyllic countryside. Fans have already spotted a resemblance to England, although the hometown looks more like Hobbiton to me.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are set to release in late 2019.

Read next: Pinterest takes the lead in the fight against online misinformation