The weekend’s almost here, and if you don’t have plans, you might want to check out these two offers I just spotted.

For the great low price of free – okay, well, you do have to sign up for new accounts and a newsletter – you can snag Lego – The Hobbit, and Full Throttle Remastered within the next 36 hours or so. And I highly recommend you do so.

Lego – The Hobbit is one of the toy brick company’s family-friendly adventure titles based on JRR Tolkien’s incredible fantasy universe. You’ll be tasked with journeying across Middle-earth to recapture the Lonely Mountain, with familiar characters like Bilbo Baggins and Gandalf in tow.

As with most Lego titles, it offers a split-screen co-op mode so you can team up with another player. Plus, its system requirements are pretty low, so you should be able to run it on just about any Windows PC.

Get it for Windows by signing up for Humble Bundle’s email newsletter before 10AM PT on December 15, over on this page.

Full Throttle Remastered is one of my favorite games of all time. The original came out in 1995, and showcased LucasArts’ fantastic ability to weave a story and create memorable characters like no other studio back in the day. In this point-and-click masterpiece, you play Ben, a badass biker who finds himself separated from his gang and framed for the murder of a major motorcycle company boss. It’s up to you to find out how and why you were set up, clear your name, and get the Polecats back on the road.

The Remastered edition features high-resolution graphics and improved audio – including the excellent soundtrack by The Gone Jackals. And if you’re feeling nostalgic, you can switch to the original graphics and sound.

Pick it up for Windows, macOS, and Linux by signing into GOG.com’s game store and accepting the free offer on this page before 4AM PT on December 15.