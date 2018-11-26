Nintendo is out for blood after the Smash Bros Ultimate leak

We’re all eager to get our hands on the new Super Smash Bros. It looks like it’s going to be an amazing trip down memory lane in beat-em-up wrapping, especially as we’re getting so many new characters to play with. But it seems some have gotten their hands on the game a bit too early — and they’re posting the evidence online for everyone to see.

Pirates have somehow obtained a copy of Ultimate and are releasing details they’ve found online. It’s not exactly clear how they got it so early, though sources told Motherboard it originated on a game cartridge. So far the leaks have included spoilers for the World of Light story mode, details on previously unannounced boss characters, and in-game music. We won’t list them here, as we want to ensure users who want to go into the game unspoiled may do so. If you’re really curious, you can see details on most of the leaks on this Smash Bros Reddit thread.

Usually, when a game leaks early, it’s only a few days early at most, especially from a company as notoriously buttoned-up as Nintendo. And, as you might expect, Nintendo is trying to contain the problem by putting out copyright claims on videos that appear on YouTube. According to Nintendo Insider, two separate YouTubers have reportedly been hit with enough copyright strikes to get their channels terminated.

This has previously been the company’s go-to move with YouTubers. Nintendo has strict rules about which channels it will allow to host videos. In 2015, it specified that YouTubers wishing to join its partner program would not only have to give it a cut of their revenue, but they also had to delete any videos not centered around Nintendo games.

Nintendo‘s determination to keep all its game data under lock and key has also led to crusades against fan projects and emulator sites. Its shuttering of popular fan-made remakes Pokemon Uranium and Another Metroid 2 Remake are infamous. Most recently, it sued the owners of the LoveROMS and LoveRETRO sites. A judge ruled in Nintendo’s favor, meaning the couple now have to pay the Big N $12 million. The company’s also suspected to be behind the shutdown of popular emulation site Emuparadise.

But it seems all that effort was wasted, as the Smash Bros leak is already circulating widely, with videos detailing information about the game popping up on a number of videos and online forums.

The actual game is set to be released on December 7.

