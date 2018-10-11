Fortnite is available to everyone on Android now

Good news, battle royale lovers. Fortnite for Android today entered open beta, meaning anyone can join in.

No invite needed – download the Fortnite Beta now on any compatible Android device 📱 Time to squad up: https://t.co/lH95t8qkwd pic.twitter.com/9UZNG7oFXd — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 11, 2018

Up to now, Fortnite for Android was solely available to those invited into the closed beta — and Samsung Galaxy owners, as was revealed at the company’s Unpacked event. Now users can join without needing an invite.

Just as a reminder, you will not be able to download the game from the Google Play Store. So if you want to join the open beta, you’ll have to hop over to its website on the Android device in question, or scan the QR code.

Epic Games’ CEO, Tim Sweeney, has said the primary reason the game wouldn’t be available on the Play Store is because the company wants a more direct link to its consumers — and doesn’t want to stomach the Store’s collection of a revenue cut:

We’re trying to make our software available to users in as economically efficient a way as possible. That means distributing the software directly to them, taking payment through Mastercard, Visa, Paypal, and other options, and not having a store take 30 percent.

Sweeney has also foregone Steam for the same reason, and has implied he’d much prefer it if he could distribute the iOS version of Fortnite without having to go through the App Store. Though, judging by the fact it was Fortnite that managed to convince Sony to bend on the issue of crossplay, who knows what the game’s popularity could potentially convince a company to do.

Fortnite is now on Android for everyone on Polygon