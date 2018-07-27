If you’ve been waiting with bated breath to play Fortnite on your Android device since the announcement in May, you might have to be patient for a while longer: 9to5Google reports that the title will first become available only on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 9.

The handset is slated to be announced on August 9, with pre-orders rumored to open on August 14; it’s expected to arrive in stores on August 24. When it lands, Fortnite is said to be exclusive to the Note 9 for 30 days – so if 9to5Google’s on the money about this, you won’t get to play Fortnite on your existing Android device until mid- or late September.

That’s a bummer for folks who’ve been looking forward to the Battle Royale-style game’s Android release. It’s been out on iOS since March, and has already racked up $150 million on that platform alone.

If you’re crazy enough about the game to pick up a Note 9 and play it early, 9to5Google says you’ll get between $100 and $150 in V-Bucks to spend on in-game items along with your purchase.

It’s too early to say whether the Note 9 will be worth buying. It’ll certainly come with top-end hardware specs (like a lot of other devices that have already launched this year), and possibly a Bluetooth S Pen. It also might look just like last year’s Note 8. Hopefully, there’s more to it than that. We’ll find out in just a couple of weeks, so stay tuned.

