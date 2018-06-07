How to stream all the events from E3 2018

E3 2018 is upon us once again, and we’ve got a lot of conferences to keep up with — nine major ones, in fact.

I’ve already given a lengthy preview of what to expect from the conference. But if you want a simple, just-the-facts-ma’am accounting of where, when, and how to board the hype train… I’ve got you there, too.

So here’s a quick cheat sheet. Times will be displayed in PT and ET.

Electronic Arts: Saturday, June 9 @ 11 am PT/2 pm ET

Watch on Twitch or YouTube.

Microsoft: Sunday, June 10 @ 1 pm PT/4 pm ET

Watch on Twitch, YouTube, or Mixer.

Bethesda: Sunday, June 10 @ 6:30 pm PT/9:30 pm ET

Watch on Twitch or YouTube.

Devolver Digital: Sunday, June 10 @ 8 pm PT/11 pm ET

Watch on Twitch.

Square Enix: Monday, June 11 @ 10 am PT/1 pm ET

Watch on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, or Squeenix’ site.

Ubisoft: Monday, June 11 @ 1 pm PT/4 pm ET

Watch on Twitch or YouTube.

PC Gaming: Monday, June 11 @ 3 pm PT/ 6 pm ET

Watch on Twitch.

Sony: Monday, June 11 @ 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET

Watch on Twitch, YouTube, or Sony’s site.

Nintendo: Tuesday, June 12 @ 9 am PT/12 pm ET

Watch on Twitch, YouTube, or Nintendo’s site.

