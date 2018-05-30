Japanese developer Game Freak is working on four (!) Pokémon titles for the Nintendo Switch, and one of them is available from today at no charge.

Pokémon Quest is a touch-based title that sees you commanding your little squad of cube-shaped monsters on Tumblecube Island as they explore the new region and battle foes in the wild.

You’ll also be tasked with building a base camp and leveling up your team’s abilities using new items called Power Stones. The title is designed for players of all ages, with a playful, blocky Minecraft aesthetic applied across the environment and characters.

The title is the first Pokémon spin-off from Game Freak, and is now available to download for free on the Switch. It’ll arrive on Android and iOS next month, and both the console and mobile versions include in-app purchases for items in the game. There’s a handy guide on how to get started over on this page.