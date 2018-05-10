PUBG Mobile now works on your PC, thanks to an official emulator

If you’ve enjoying PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ free-to-play mobile version on your phone, but want more precise control like what your mouse and keyboard offer, Tencent has got you covered.

The Chinese game publisher has launched an official Android emulator for PC, which lets you fire up the mobile version of the popular Battle Royale title on your desktop and use your mouse and keyboard as input devices.

Players who take this route will only be paired with others who are also using the emulator, so you won’t have an unfair advantage over those playing on touchscreens.

The installer itself has a small footprint, but it then takes a few minutes to download the entire Android version of PUBG before you can get down to business.

You can then choose between 720p, 1080p, and Ultra HD 2K resolutions – the last of which requires at least a GTX 1060 graphics card to work well. I tried it on the lowest settings on my work laptop, and the game ran pretty smoothly.

The controls functioned just like you’d expect with a native Windows game; default key bindings are listed alongside the gameplay window, and there are also on-screen buttons as in the Android version which you can click on in case you forget what certain keys do.

Android Police notes that the experience isn’t as polished as it can be, with issues like the Windows taskbar taking up some room on screen in fullscreen mode, and graphics being janky on the highest settings. Still, if you’re looking for a free and easy way to get into PUBG, this emulator should do the trick.

Grab the installer from this page to get started.

The Next Web’s 2018 conference is just a few weeks away, and it’ll be 💥💥. Find out all about our tracks here.

Read next: Google's Duplex voice bot is clever, but I'm probably never going to use it