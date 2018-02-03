This 8-bit retro video game mix will have you sweatin’ to the oldies

Chris Lawhorn, a DJ and fitness blogger for Style and The Huffington Post recently dropped two sets of 8-bit goodness featuring 35 minutes of MIDI magic.

After receiving a CD of 8-bi video game music, Lawhorn says he was instantly transported.

I gave the CD a listen in the car, which was surreal, as it made me feel like I was in a driving game. For ages afterward, I would put it on for friends while running errands because it made you feel as if you were racing around the city — even if you were just cruising to the grocery store.

This left Lawhorn wondering if it could work as a workout mix. It makes sense, classic video game characters were often running, jumping, and generally racing against time while collecting power-ups in seemingly never-ending levels. What struck him, though, was how much pleasure the characters seemed to take in moving.

And he’s right, Mario, for example, doesn’t seem the least bit perturbed his controller-wielding overlords aren’t willing to give him a five minute breather.

The first mix is a traditional MIDI set featuring the kind of tunes you probably grew up hearing on Super Mario Bros. or Sonic the Hedgehog.

The second adds the retro feel of a classic video game while mixing it with some modern EDM beats.

Whether this improves your workout or not is questionable, but for $10 you can grab both the modern and classic version of Lawhorn’s mixes, and even better, all proceeds go to charity.

You can grab them here. And if you don’t like them, there’s even a money back guarantee.