Microsoft brings the Xbox One X to India with a Rs. 45,000 price tag

Microsoft has officially launched its 4K-capable Xbox One X gaming console in India, roughly half a year since its unveiling at the 2017 E3 expo.

The console, which delivers Ultra HD resolution graphics with HDR support and comes with a 1TB hard drive, will be available from today at Rs. 45,000 ($705) – a steep hike compared to the X’s US price tag of $500.

CNet notes that most streaming music and video services for the Xbox One X that are available to players in the US won’t be open to people in Asia, but Microsoft Asia’s Xbox Business Lead, Jeremy Hinton, said that the company is working with local companies to bring such content to the console in the region.

It’ll be interesting to see if Microsoft can make waves with its high-end console in India, where players are known to spend conservatively on gaming gear and content, and generally opt to spend their time on PC and mobile. For reference, the lower-end Xbox One S costs $423 for the 1TB version in India, while the 500GB variant retails for $357.

The Xbox One X will be available locally at the Microsoft India store, Amazon, and Flipkart online; it’ll also go on sale at Landmark and Croma’s retail stores across the country.