Celebrate Street Fighter’s 30th anniversary with 12 classic titles next May

Can you believe that it’s been nearly 30 years since Capcom first brought one-on-one brawling to video game arcades with its iconic title, Street Fighter?

The franchise is still alive and well, with Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition set to drop on January 16. But the publisher has another treat in store for fans in 2018: a collection of 12 popular old SF games originally released between 1987 and 1999, starting with the very first Street Fighter – ported to modern consoles and PC to celebrate three decades of delighting fighting game buffs.

Here’s the entire list of titles in the bundle:

Street Fighter

Street Fighter II

Street Fighter II: Champion Edition

Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

Super Street Fighter II

Super Street Fighter II: Turbo

Street Fighter Alpha

Street Fighter Alpha 2

Street Fighter Alpha 3

Street Fighter III

Street Fighter III: 2 nd Impact

Impact Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

Not only will you be able to enjoy old-school button-mashing madness with buddies on your couch, but SFII, SFII Turbo, SF Alpha 3 and SFIII: 3rd Strike will get support for online multiplayer action.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection will come to PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch in May 2018.