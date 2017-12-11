Celebrate Street Fighter’s 30th anniversary with 12 classic titles next May
Can you believe that it’s been nearly 30 years since Capcom first brought one-on-one brawling to video game arcades with its iconic title, Street Fighter?
The franchise is still alive and well, with Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition set to drop on January 16. But the publisher has another treat in store for fans in 2018: a collection of 12 popular old SF games originally released between 1987 and 1999, starting with the very first Street Fighter – ported to modern consoles and PC to celebrate three decades of delighting fighting game buffs.
Here’s the entire list of titles in the bundle:
- Street Fighter
- Street Fighter II
- Street Fighter II: Champion Edition
- Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
- Super Street Fighter II
- Super Street Fighter II: Turbo
- Street Fighter Alpha
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- Street Fighter Alpha 3
- Street Fighter III
- Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact
- Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike
Not only will you be able to enjoy old-school button-mashing madness with buddies on your couch, but SFII, SFII Turbo, SF Alpha 3 and SFIII: 3rd Strike will get support for online multiplayer action.
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection will come to PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch in May 2018.