SNES Mini Classic hacked: Here’s how to add more games
Nintendo’s SNES Mini had been out for all of four days before hackers and tinkerers cracked the code and began adding their own games. And it’s a head-scratcher, really. Not that hackers managed to hijack firmware and add their own titles, but that Nintendo didn’t offer them up itself as digital downloads.
I know I can’t be the only one that would have shelled out $5 or $10 for Chrono Trigger.
YouTuber Skullator, from what I can tell, appears to be the first with a full-blown tutorial on how to hack the console yourself using an unofficial build of hackchi2. It’s not for the faint of heart. In fact, I wouldn’t recommend it for most gamers, unless you’re okay with the potential to brick your new console.
If you’re okay with the risk (and you have a firm grasp on Python) you can follow along with the video and try it out.
But if you’re a bit more risk adverse, like me, you may just want to wait for the official build. It’s coming soon, according to developers. A beta build should be out within the next day or two.
