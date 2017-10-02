YouTuber makes beautiful, transparent Nintendo Switch — and you can too

Several videos on YouTube show the Nintendo Switch’s boring plastic casing replaced with a transparent replacement — and it’s lovely. Now you can have one of your own, if you’re willing to get your hands dirty.

YouTuber JerryRigsEverything put together a guide showing how to replace the Switch’s casing with a clear variation. There are a lot of screws, wires, and very breakable pieces, so I’d probably be too anxious to try it myself. The video details the entire process in all its frustrating delicacy — seriously, some of the gentle wire detachments had me biting my nails pretty hard.

Luckily, it doesn’t require the paint thinner Jerry used in the making of the transparent Samsung Galaxy that had my colleague Napier Lopez so enthralled. But I agree with what Napier said about that item: Why isn’t transparent housing available on more devices? In this case (no pun intended), it’s much more visually interesting than some of Nintendo’s neon options.

If you have the hand-eye coordination, I would recommend trying this, if only because it looks so beautiful compared with the original version. However, be warned that you do it at your own peril — the warranty on the Switch says it does not apply if the console, “is modified or tampered with.”

