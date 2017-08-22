Nintendo reveals an in-game rewind feature for SNES Classic

A video released today on Nintendo UK’s YouTube channel details all of the features available in Nintendo’s new SNES Classic Mini. Buried in the middle of the video is a feature that allows you to rewind your gameplay.

You choose an in-game “suspend point,” aka a point you wish to rewind from (which is also a de facto save point), and go back a specific amount of time. Eurogamer reports that the time differs depending on the game you’re playing — if you’re playing a platformer, you can go back about 40 seconds, while in an RPG you can go back up to several minutes.

So, if you’ve ever played Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (and if you haven’t, you should), you’ll recognize the basics of it.

This sounds massively useful if you’ve missed an item or a secret or an achievement. Goodness knows I could have used it when I was playing some SNES games the first time around (I’m looking at you, Donkey Kong Country).

